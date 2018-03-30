Submissions are welcome all throughout the year

MANILA, Philippines – Payag Habagatan: New Writings from the South, a countercanonical journal of contemporary literatures from Visayas and Mindanao, now welcomes literary works written in Binisaya, Chavacano, English, Hiligaynon, Meranao, and Surigaonon.

Submissions, either previously published or unpublished, may be any of the following:

Poetry: 1 poem (not more than 70 lines each);

Fiction: 1 flash fiction (500-1000 words); or 1 short story (2500-4000 words); or 1 novel chapter (4000-6000 words) with a novel synopsis;

Essay and creative nonfiction: 1 flash nonfiction/suite of micro-essays (500-1000 words); or 1 creative nonfiction such as personal essay, travel writing, nonfiction memoir, literary journalism, or lyrical reportage (2500-4000 words);

Drama: 1 one-act play (25 to 40 pages); a 10-minute screenplay; or an excerpt of a full-length play; Critical essay about works about and/or writers from the Visayas and Mindanao (1500-4000 words in the MLA format).

Manuscripts in Hiligaynon, Waray, Chavacano, Meranao, and Surigaonon are welcome provided that they are submitted with translations to either Binisaya or in English.

All submissions should be in Georgia font size 12, double-spaced, in MS Word format. For previously published works, indicate publications where these have appeared.

Send manuscripts as email attachments to payaghabagatan@gmail.com together with the author’s full name, email address, mobile number, home address, and a short bio note in the email’s body.

Announcements such as book launchings, local author talks, manuscripts call for publications and workshops, writers’ group manifestos, and literary events to be held in Visayas and Mindanao are also welcome.

Submissions are welcome all throughout the year. Inquiries may be directed to the email address above or through the official Facebook page of Payag Habagatan.