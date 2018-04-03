PRESS RELEASE: Nine limited-slot workshops will be taught by a combined team of Baguio artists and UP Baguio faculty

Published 8:53 AM, April 03, 2018

This is a press release from the University of the Philippines Baguio

The Summer Arts program of the University of the Philippines Baguio (UPB) marks its 30th year this season with nine limited-slot workshops to be taught by a combined team of Baguio artists and UP Baguio faculty.

A workshop on Cordillera Music and Dance would be taught for free with Prof. Io Jularbal of the UPB College of Arts and Communication as facilitator. Jularbal is currently the chair of the Committee on Culture and the Arts (CCA), the unit spearheading the Summer Arts program in cooperation with the Museo Kordilyera. The rest of the workshops will entail a registration fee of P2,500 inclusive of materials for the workshops to be held on April 9-14.

Former UP Baguio Fine Arts mentor Bob Acosta will teach terracotta sculpture for participants 17 years old and above. The grand awardee of the 2016 Metrobank Art and Design Excellence for sculpture, Acosta will teach participants how to shape masks and three-dimensional sculptures using terracotta clay. Workshop time is 2pm to 4pm.

UP Baguio Fine Arts professor Jandy Carvajal will teach figure drawing for participants 18 years old and above. From 9am to 11 am, he will guide students through some techniques in viewing and rendering of the human form. Carvajal earned a master’s degree in Fine Arts from Montclair State University in New Jersey, USA.

Oil painting would be taught by Kelly Ramos to students 16 years old and above from 2pm to 4pm. Ramos is a practicing artist whose primary medium is oil paint. Her work has been exhibited at the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the National Museum among others. Ramos will teach the basics of still-life painting as well as other principles of oil painting.

For participants 10 to 17 years old, Kora Dandan Albano will facilitate a workshop on Illustrating for Children’s Books. Albano won the 2016 gold prize in the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards in the United States for her illustration of the book “All About the Philippines.” In the workshop, participants will learn the basics of picture-book making such as character development and storyboarding from 9am to 11am.

Lissa Romero-De Guia will teach Basic Musical Theater for participants 10 – 17 years old from 9am to 11 am. De Guia, who was in the original German casts of the musicals Miss Saigon, Rent and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolored Dreamcoat, will guide participants in preparing and creating a musical performance including the disciplines required of singing such as breathing and relaxation, vocal exercises, as well as theater games, plotting the journey of a song, including acting out a song. De Guia studied acting in New York’s HB Studio and is schooled in jazz and musical theater.

UPB Fine Arts mentor Czarina Calinawagan will teach Puppet Making from 2pm to 4pm to participants 5 to 9 years old. Calinawagan who also taught preschool arts and craft and will guide school age children on the mechanics of puppet making and how to use them in performances.

James Beltran who teaches broadcasting and journalism courses at UP Baguio will handle a workshop on Basic Digital Photography and Photo Editing from 1pm to 3pm. Believing that digital photography “has given the ordinary person the opportunity to appreciate life one photo at a time,” Beltran will guide participants 10 – 16 years old through the approaches in landscape and nature photography through the digital medium. In this workshop, participants must bring with them their own digital cameras or smartphones with high quality built-in cameras.

The UPB Summer Arts workshop is a recipient of the 2017 UP Gawad Pangulo award for excellence in public service. Inquiries on the 2018 workshops could be made via email at upbsummerarts@gmail.com or through the mobile numbers 09176529922 and 09228525205. – Rappler.com