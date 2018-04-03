Scholastic has a 3 for P100 promo on selected books

Published 7:08 PM, April 03, 2018

The following is a press release from Scholastic.

Scholastic, the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books, announces that the much awaited Scholastic Warehouse Sale is happening this summer until May 2018. They have a wide selection of picture books, board books, fiction and non-fiction books, classics, young adult books, popular series, and arts and crafts for as low as P50.

They also have a 3 for P100 promo on selected books, as well as an ongoing raffle promo (see full mechanics here) for their shoppers.