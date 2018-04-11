Drupal Camp Manila 2018 is a two-day event that focuses on many aspects of Drupal, a free open-source software used to build powerful websites

Published 3:00 PM, April 11, 2018

This is from a press release from Drupal Pilipinas.

MANILA, Philippines – Drupal Pilipinas will hold Drupal Camp Manila 2018, which will bring together students, developers, engineers, and business-minded people at the iAcademy in Makati City from April 28 to 29.



This year's Drupal Camp Manila, themed "Building Better Integrations," will focus on many aspects of Drupal, a free open-source software used to build powerful websites. It is maintained and developed by a community of more than a million users and developers.

"One of our objectives in organizing the Drupal Camp Manila 2018 is that we want to educate people about Drupal, and we want to further evangelize Drupal within our geographic region," Drupal said.

In addition to a keynote speaker and breakout sessions, some attendees will present lectures and participate in panel discussions. Novices can get up-to-speed with experienced Drupal developers as well as guest speakers, recruiters, and vendors.

The camp also includes a whole-day comprehensive Drupal workshop, which is include in the ticket price, to be conducted by the Drupal Pilipinas team.

In addition to the beginners’ track, there will be sessions on intermediate and advanced Drupal topics, such as IOT, DevOps, Theming, Design and Usability, Backend Development and Drupal for Business and Services.

Drupal powers more than 5% percent of the internet, including websites for large and small businesses, nonprofit organizations, higher education institutions, and personal blogs.

Some examples of sites run by Drupal are Redhat’s opensource.com, Pinterest, Cisco, Verizon, Twitter, Tesla, eBay, among millions of other sites.

The Drupal Camp Manila organizing committees are Drupal Pilipinas, iAcademy, Tech Ops, Coding Girls Manila and Srijan Technologies.

The camp's gold sponsors are Here Technologies, Stylegenie, and Srijan Technologies; the silver sponsor is Technology Center Batangas City(TCBC); while the bronze sponsors are Mynt, Codecrafts Philippines, Payoneer, and AWS.

The media sponsors are Rappler and WhenInManila, while the donors are CaviteTrail, Daniel Honrade, Congo, Koodi, pushkart.ph, Promet Source, and Annai.

The community partners are Philippine Androids Development Community, Rakethost, Digital Ocean, Batangas Information Technology Society, Open Knowledge Philippines, Pantheon, Devcon, AWS User Group Philippines, Information and Communications Technology Council(DCIC), Cyber Security Philippines CERT, Indigenous, Lund University, Amihan Global Strategies, Google Developers Group Philippines(GDGPH) and PHP User Group Philippines (PHPUGPH).

To attend Drupal Camp Manila 2018, register at https://2018.drupalmanila.org/register-now.

– Rappler.com