Congratulations to the passers!

Published 7:04 PM, April 12, 2018

This is a press release.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 1,208 out of 2,663 passed the Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination and 1,141 out of 1,483 passed the Electronics Technician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu and Davao this April 2018.

The members of the Board of Electronics Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Alnar L. Detalla, Chairman, Engr. Enrico Claro R. Delmoro and Engr. Herminio J. Orbe, Members. The results were released in three (3) working days after the last day of examinations.

The top performing schools in the April 2018 Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The top ten performing schools in the April 2018 Electronics Technician Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the April 2018 Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the two (2) highest places in the April 2018 Electronics Technician Licensure Examination are the following:

Here are the passers:

Ee0418 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

From April 19 to April 25, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

Notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com