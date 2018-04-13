Women in the World is an annual journalism summit launched in 2010 by Tina Brown.

Published 9:01 PM, April 13, 2018

NEW YORK, USA – Women in the World is an annual summit launched in 2010 that brings together women leaders, activists and political change-makers.

Since its launch in 2010, Women in the World showcases the work of women leaders and trailblazers from around the world. Past participants have included Hillary Clinton, Scarlett Johansson, Angelina Jolie, Justin Trudeau, Diane von Furstenberg, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, Tom Hanks, Malala Yousafzai, Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, and many others.

Award-winning journalist Patricia Evangelista is in New York to speak about covering President Rodrigo Duterte's war against drugs and Rappler’s Impunity Series.

'Impunity' is Rappler’s series of investigations documenting the drug war as it continues to be fought across Duterte's presidency. – Rappler.com