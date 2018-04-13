The 2018 Paz Latorena Memorial Lectures features veteran journalist Inday Espina-Varona and renowned cultural and literary critic Rolando Tolentino

This is a press release

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran journalist Inday Espina-Varona and renowned cultural and literary critic Rolando Tolentino will highlight this year’s Paz Latorena Memorial Lectures on April 17, 2pm, at the Tanghalang Teresita Quirino, Benavides Building, University of Santo Tomas.

Varona is one of the most influential social media advocates in the country today and has once headed the citizen journalism arm of the ABS-CBN. Tolentino is the former dean of the UP College of Mass Communications and director of the UP Institute of Creative Writing.

Meanwhile, the memorial lectures are held in honor of an esteemed Filipino fictionist, Paz Latorena, who was a professor and former department chair of Literature of UST.

Themed “Saysay ng Panitikan sa Panahon ng Fake News at Tokhang,” the lectures are expected to tackle pressing issues of rampant misinformation and killings as by-product of the drug war from the viewpoint of creative writing and journalism.

The yearly scholastic event coincides with the celebration of the National Literature Month. It aims to provide an avenue for students, faculty members, and professionals to discourse on the present state of Philippine Literature and its trajectory toward the nearer future.

The 2018 Paz Latorena Memorial Lectures will be open to the public. Contact the UST Department of Literature at (02) 406-1611 local 8428. – Rappler.com