Published 8:36 PM, April 16, 2018

The UP Alumni Association (UPAA) is now accepting nominations for the 23 seats of the UPAA Board of Directors for the term 2018-2021. They will represent the various constituent academic units of the UP System.

Any UPAA member in good standing is eligible for nomination. Considered in good standing is a UPAA member, regular or honorary, who has paid the annual (P300) or lifetime (P2,000/$50) membership fee.

Nominations may be made by any accredited UPAA college, school or institute alumni association; city, provincial or foreign alumni association chapter; duly endorsed by the chapter president or any duly authorized representative, with the chapter’s board resolution. Any group of at least twenty-five (25) alumni may likewise nominate its candidates, provided all those nominating are members in good standing of the UPAA. Nomination forms, as well as the UPAA Election Rules and Regulations, may be obtained from the UPAA Secretariat as well at the Ang Bahay ng Alumni.

Nomination forms must be submitted with three (3) copies of each nominee’s curriculum vitae and three (3) copies of his/her passport-size photograph on or before Friday, May 18.

Blank ballots and the official list of candidates will be mailed to UPAA members in good standing. Election period starts Monday, June 25, 2018. Accomplished ballots may be hand-delivered to the UPAA Secretariat not later than 5pm of Friday, August 3, or mailed to the UPAA Comelec post-marked on or before Tuesday, July 31. Canvassing will take place the following Saturday, August 4, at 10 am.

Established in 1913, UPAA members have fostered the sacred ideals of their Alma Mater with Excellence, Service and Leadership. Projects of the UPAA seek to promote these ideals, at the same time encourage unity and loyalty, as well as institution-building, among the alumni; in the process help them to better serve their respective communities and the nation. For more information on UPAA, visit http://www.upalumni.ph/ or contact UPAA Office: 920-6871; 920-6868; Fax: 929-8327. – Rappler.com