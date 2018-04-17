PRESS RELEASE: Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed midwives!

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 846 out of 2,145 passed the Midwife Licensure Examination given by the Board of Midwifery in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this April 2018.

The members of the Board of Midwifery who gave the licensure examination are

Dr. Alejandro R. San Pedro, Chairman; Dr. Remy B. Dequiña, Dr. Josephine H. Hipolito,

Dr. Lolita I. Dicang and Ms. Rhodora L. Lopez, Members.

From April 20 to April 24, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing school in the April 2018 Midwife Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the

April 2018 Midwife Licensure Examination are the following:

Mid0418 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Mid0418 Pos by Rappler on Scribd

