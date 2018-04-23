PRESS RELEASE: The deadline for submission of applications is on Friday, May 18, 2018

Published 12:01 PM, April 23, 2018

This is a press release from the Embassy of Japan.

The Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) of the Embassy of Japan is now accepting applications for the Research, Undergraduate, Specialized Training College, and College of Technology categories of the 2019 Japanese Government (MEXT/Monbukagakusho) Scholarship Program.

All Filipino citizens who meet the following qualifications are eligible to apply:

Application forms and detailed information on prerequisites are available at the JICC Library or may be viewed and downloaded from the Embassy Website: http://www.ph.emb-japan.go.jp/culture/scholarship/index.htm

All applicants are strongly advised to read the guidelines and prerequisites uploaded on the Embassy Website carefully prior to submitting an application. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

The deadline for submission of applications is on Friday, May 18, 2018. Only hard copies printed on A4-size paper and mailed through courier or hand-delivered to the Embassy will be accepted.

The application process consists of a document screening, written exams, and an interview.

Free scholarship consultations are offered at the JICC Library every Friday from 9 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Interested individuals and walk-in visitors are welcome, but must present a valid ID at the gates to secure access to the Embassy premises.

For inquiries, please call or visit: Japan Information and Culture Center Embassy of Japan at 2627 Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City 1300. Tel: (02) 551-5710 locals 2313, 2318, or 4210 –Rappler.com