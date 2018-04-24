Congratulations to the passers!

Published 5:58 PM, April 24, 2018

This is an official announcement from the Professional Regulation Commission.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,315 out of 2,523 Registered Electrical Engineers and 1,831 out of 3,656 Registered Master Electricians successfully passed the Electrical Engineer Licensure Examinations given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena and Tacloban this April 2018.

The members of the Board of Electrical Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Francis V. Mapile, Chairman and Engr. Jaime V. Mendoza, Member.

The results were released in three (3) working days after the last day of examinations.

From April 30 to May 9, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examinations WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

Ree 0418 by Rappler on Scribd

Ree0418 Pos by Rappler on Scribd

Ree0418 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

–Rappler.com