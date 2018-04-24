PRESS RELEASE: Acceptance of applications is until June 22, 2018

Published 6:43 PM, April 24, 2018

This is a press release from Civil Service Commission.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) calls for applications for the August 12 Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT).

Those who weren’t able to take the March 18 conduct of the CSE-PPT Professional and Sub-professional levels may start submitting their application at the CSC Regional or Field Office where they intend to take the exam. Acceptance of applications is until June 22, 2018. However, the CSC advises interested applicants to file their applications as early as possible as this is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The CSE-PPT for Professional and SubProfessional examinations are open to Filipino citizens who are at least 18 years old at the time of filing of application regardless of their educational attainment, and who have not yet met the limitation on the frequency of taking the career service exams, which shall be once in three months for the same level of examination.

Interested applicants must complete the following requirements: (1) Properly accomplished Application Form (CS Form No. 100, Revised September 2016, available at any CSC Regional/Field Office, and downloadable from the CSC website www.csc.gov.ph); (2) Four pieces of recently taken (not more than three months ago) passport sized (4.5 cm x 3.5 cm) I.D. pictures in white background, showing the applicant’s bare face (without eye glasses or any accessory that may cover facial features), and with hand-held and written name tag legibly showing the applicant’s signature over printed full name; (3) Original and photocopy of any valid I.D. cards (see fb.com/PhilippineCivilServiceCommission for reference); and (4) If the I.D. card has no indicated date of birth, original and photocopy of birth certificate issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority (formerly National Statistics Office), or the Local Civil Registry printed on security paper. Examination fee for both levels of examination is P500.

Passers of the Career Service examinations will be conferred either the Professional Eligibility, or the SubProfessional Eligibility. The former is appropriate to clerical and technical positions in the government while the latter is appropriate only to clerical positions.

For more details and updates, please visit the CSC website (www.csc.gov.ph) or follow the CSC Facebook Page (fb.com/PhilippineCivilServiceCommission). –Rappler.com