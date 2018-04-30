Nominations are now open!

Published 5:11 PM, April 30, 2018 Rappler in Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Enterprise — the B2B arm of the country's leading ICT and digital services provider—relaunched the MVP Bossing Awards at the Manila Polo Club, in search of the next batch of MVP Bossings.

As in years past, the MVP Bossing Awards will pay tribute to the Filipino entrepreneurial spirit, celebrating local business owners who have achieved success, with the aim of inspiring others to pursue their dreams and aspirations. Now on its 8th year, the MVP Bossing Awards has recognized over 80 iconic business leaders.

"Over the years, the MVP Bossing Awards has brought to light the inspiring stories of visionaries in entrepreneurship, motivating Filipinos to make their dreams a reality and make it big in business. These stories of trials and successes are a testament to the endless possibilities local entrepreneurs can achieve if they continue to be fearless in pursuing their ideas, no matter how impossible they think it is.

"This year’s Bossing Awards is even more special as we not only celebrate PLDT’s 90th Anniversary, but also the 10th year of PLDT SME Nation,” said Jovy Hernandez, SVP and Head of PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups.

Go Negosyo’s Founding Trustee and 2010 Bossing Awardee Joey Concepcion also spoke of how relevant it is for budding entrepreneurs to be digitally enabled — promoting innovation and development in the country.

The event featured an assembly of past MVP Bossings, including 2016 Grand MVP Bossing Awardee Tony Tan Caktiong, founder and chairman of Jollibee Foods Corporation; 2013 Grand MVP Bossing Awardee Bernie Liu, chairman and CEO of Golden ABC; 2014 Bossing Awardee Michael Deakin, managing director of Life Line Ambulance Rescue Inc.; 2013 Bossing Awardee Rosalind Wee, W Group vice chair; 2011 Bossing Awardee Luigi Nuñez, co-founder of Beer Below Zero; 2010 Bossing Awardee Louie Gutierrez, CEO of Silverworks; and 2011 Bossing Awardee Bobby Claudio, co-founder and CEO of Toby’s Sports.

FVP and Head of PLDT SME Nation Mitch Locsin then took to the stage to officially launch this year’s awards, opening up the ceremony to nominations from the public for the first time in its eight-year history.

To close the program, Hernandez and Locsin were joined on stage by PLDT Inc.’s Chairman & CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan, as well as PLDT and Smart Chief Revenue Officer & ePLDT President and CEO Eric R. Alberto for a ceremonial toast with the past MVP Bossings in attendance.

“We are excited to put the spotlight on our Filipino entrepreneurs who’ve successfully opened up opportunities not only for themselves, but also for others to emulate. This year, we highlight the role that business owners play, inspiring their constituents, employees and fellow entrepreneurs — enlightening and empowering others to be better leaders through the virtues that all Bossings must possess: integrity, commitment to excellence, and fearlessness,” said Alberto.

“The future of the Philippines is highly dependent on how our local entrepreneurs challenge the current business landscape. We have never been prouder of enabling enterprises to succeed, because their successes are a step forward into accelerating the Philippines’ economic progression and stability,” said Pangilinan.

Over the coming months, a panel of judges will be shortlisting MVP Bossing nominees, narrowing them down to the Top 30 in September. The Awards will retain the major elements of its previous format, in which one Grand Bossing will be selected from a roster of ten to twelve MVP Bossing Awardees. This year, however, two special awards will also be given to an LGU for Excellence in Local Government and to a corporation for Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility. The search will be culminated with the MVP Bossing Awards Night on October 25.

Nominations for the MVP Bossing Awards 2018 are now open here. Deadline for submission of nominations is on August 31. — Rappler.com