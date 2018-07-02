7,307 out of 21,894 passed the Criminologist Licensure Examination in June 2018

This is a press release.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 7,307 out of 21,894 passed the Criminologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Criminology in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this June 2018. The results of examination with respect to five (5) examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examination.

The members of the Board of Criminology who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Ramil G. Gabao, Chairman; Hon. George O. Fernandez and Hon. Ruben A.

Sta. Teresa, Members.

The results were released in twelve (12) working days from the last day of examination.

The top performing schools in the June 2018 Criminologist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the

June 2018 Criminologist Licensure Examination are the following:

Here are the passers:

CRIM0618 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

From July 9 to July 13, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com

