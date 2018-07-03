1,689 out of 4,428 passed the Agriculturist licensure exam this June

Published 7:52 PM, July 03, 2018

This is an announcement from the PRC.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,689 out of 4,428 passed the Agriculturist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Agriculture in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last June 2018.

The members of the Board of Agriculture are Dr. Fortunato A. Battad, Chairman; Dr. Nora B. Inciong, Inv. Gonzalo O. Catan, Jr. and Mr. Vicente L. Domingo, Members.

From July 12 to July 13, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

Agri 0618 by Rappler on Scribd

Agri0618 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Agri0618 Pos by Rappler on Scribd