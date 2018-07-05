1,778 out of 3,177 passed the June 2018 Architect Licensure Examination

Published 5:12 PM, July 05, 2018

This is a press release.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,778 out of 3,177 passed the Architect Licensure Examination (ALE) given by the Board of Architecture headed by its Chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac and board member, Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente. The examination was held in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Legazpi last June 28 and 30, 2018.

The results were released in four (4) working days after the last day of examination.

The top-performing school in the June 2018 Architect Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the June 2018 Architect Licensure Examination are the following:

Here are the passers:

Arch0618 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

From July 23 to July 31, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope and proof of membership issued by the Accredited Integrated Professional Organization.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the mass oathtaking of the successful examinees in the said licensure examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com