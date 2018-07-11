PRESS RELEASE: All entries and required attachments must be submitted to the NBDB office on or before July 20, 2018 at 5 pm. Books mailed from outside Metro Manila will be accepted if postmarked July 20, 2018.

MANILA, Philippines – In light of the suspension of the National Book Development Board’s (NBDB) regular operations on July 2, 2018 (Pasig Day) and July 4-6, 2018 (NBDB’s mid-year planning), the NBDB Management and Manila Critics Circle (MCC) have decided to extend the deadline for nominations to the 37th National Book Awards. All entries and required attachments must be submitted to the NBDB office on or before July 20, 2018 at 5 pm. Books mailed from outside Metro Manila will be accepted if postmarked July 20, 2018.

Kindly take note of the following:

The NBDB management must be informed at least a day before submission through email at nationalbookawards@nbdb.gov.ph or phone call at 929-3887 loc. 804 for logistical arrangement and assistance, if necessary; Office hours will be from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, thus submissions will only be accepted during these hours. However, the service elevator can only accommodate heavy materials and big boxes during off-peak hours: 10 am to 11 am and 2 pm to 4 pm; and Only submissions with complete requirements will be accepted.

37th National Book Awards

We are inviting all NBDB-registered publishers and self-published authors to submit their nominations for the best books published by Filipinos in 2017.

A book is eligible if it complies with all of the following:

has an ISBN; published by an NBDB-registered publisher or self-published by an NBDB-registered author (valid until April 30, 2019); and published in 2017 (if in Filipino or English) or from 2015 to 2017 (if in Meranaw).

Steps in nomination:

Accomplish a letter of nomination and nomination form and email to nationalbookawards@nbdb.gov.ph. (Subject Line: 2018 National Book Awards – Nomination) As supporting document, attach evidence of agreement by the author. This can be a conforme signed by the author or a notarized warranty/affidavit by a responsible officer of the publishing house stating that permission from the author* whose work is nominated has been obtained. Attach a copy of NBDB Certificate of Registration; Provide 7 copies of each book; Submit all requirements to:

Office of the Executive Director

National Book Development Board

Unit 2401 Prestige Tower, F. Ortigas Jr. Road,

Ortigas Center, 1605 Pasig City



Subject: The National Book Awards 2018

For next year (2019), the featured regional language is Maguindanaon. For further inquiries, please contact the NBDB Secretariat through Niña or Debbie at telephone number (02) 929-3887 local 804 or e-mail nationalbookawards@nbdb.gov.ph. – Rappler.com