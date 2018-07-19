PRESS RELEASE: The employer will pay the visa and airfare from the Philippines to Germany and will assist the employee to find a suitable accommodation

Published 11:44 AM, July 19, 2018

The following is a press release from the Department of Labor and Employment.

Applications for nurses for deployment to Germany are now being accepted under the Triple Win Project, a government-to-government project with the German Federal Republic supervised by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration.

Applicants must be a Filipino citizen and permanent resident of the Philippines with Bachelor of Science in Nursing, have active Philippine Nursing License, and at least with years of related professional experience (bedside) in hospitals, rehabilitation centers and/or care institutions.

They must also have German language proficiency or are willing to undergo German language training in the Philippines to attain Level B1 (to be paid by the employer), and must be able to attend the language class in October and November 2018; or with Bl or B2 Language Proficiency Level in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.

Successful candidates shall have a starting monthly salary of €1,900 (gross) that will be increased to € 2,300 after recognition as a qualified nurse.

The employer will pay the visa and airfare from the Philippines to Germany and will assist the employee to find a suitable accommodation. The selected nurse will bear the expenses in full or in part of the board and lodging.

Qualified applicants should register online at www.ereqister.poea.gov.ph and personally submit the required documents (fastened in a folder) under the heading "German Federal Employment Agency RSF No. 180018" at the Manpower Registry Division, Ground Floor, Blas F. Ople Bldg. (formerly POEA Bldg.), Ortigas Avenue corner EDSA, Mandaluyong City.

The documents to be submitted are cover letter and curriculum vitae with colored passport size picture; notarized copies of high school and Nursing diplomas; board certificate and copy of license from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC); certificates of employment in related field (previous and current, notarized copies); attendance and/or level certificate for German language, if available; and copy of valid passport.

Applicants are required to present their original documents for authentication of written information before forwarding the resume to the employer.

The deadline for submission of applications at the POEA Central Office and Cebu is on August 17, 2018. Applicants may also submit the required documents at other POEA Regional Offices until August 14, 2018. - Rappler.com/Press Release