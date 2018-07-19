PRESS RELEASE: Deadline for applications is on July 31, Tuesday

The Department of Tourism (DOT), in an effort to promote tourism research in the country, is calling for proposals for its 2018 Tourism Research Grant.

The individual research proposals eligible for financial assistance must be aligned with the DOT Secretary’s policy direction for the current year which is to promote Farm Tourism and Culinary Tourism.

The grant aims to foster evidence-based planning, decision-making, and policy formulation. Managed by the DOT Office of Tourism Development Planning, Research and Information Management (OTDPRIM), this new program also seeks to develop a Philippine journal of tourism research studies and other related topics.

The grant is available to Filipinos who are bona fide graduate and postgraduate students, faculty members, and tourism practitioners currently enrolled or affiliated with any academic institution or tourism organization. Institutions, societies, universities, NGOs, and civil society groups are NOT eligible to apply. Also, officials and staff of the Department of Tourism and its attached agencies are NOT eligible to apply.

Submission of applications and proposals to the DOT-Tourism Research Grant Program commenced on July 2, 2018 (Monday). Requirements include a duly accomplished application form, a research proposal with abstract and proof of enrollment, employment, or affiliation with their corresponding organizations or institutions.

Deadline of application is on July 31, 2018 (Tuesday) at the close of business hours (5:00 PM). Complete documents must be sent to the Philippine Department of Tourism through dottourismresearchgrant@gmail. com with the following subject line “Surname – Research Theme”. Late and/or incomplete submissions will be automatically disqualified.

The full DOT- Tourism Research Grant Mechanics and forms can be accessed through: www.tourism.gov.ph. For inquiries, you may contact:

Mr. Warner Andrada

Office of Tourism Development Planning, Research and Information Management

Philippine Department of Tourism

5th Floor, New DOT Building, 351 Sen. Gil Puyat Ave., Makati City

Trunk line: 4595200, Local: 506 or 512

Email: dottourismresearchgrant@gmail. com

***For emails, use the subject line: "DOT Tourism Research Grant Surname – Subject"