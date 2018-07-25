PRESS RELEASE: The Philippine Team wins 14 golds, 43 silvers, and 69 bronzes, with some students receiving multiple medals across three different categories

Published 3:08 PM, July 25, 2018

This is a press release from DOST-SEI

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Team collected 126 medals in the 4th Singapore International Mathematics Olympiad (SIMOC) held in Singapore, from July 7-8, 2018. The SIMOC is a unique concept of mathematics competition, which, according to its website, not only tests the ability to solve mathematical problems but also tests the ability to work as a team to play interactive mathematical games and solve puzzles.

The Team, composed of 116 Grade 2 to 11 students from various schools in the country, joined through the efforts of the Asian MathSci League Inc. (AMSLI). They won 14 Gold Medals, 43 Silver Medals, and 69 Bronze Medals, with some students receiving multiple medals across three different categories.

Sixteen countries including the Philippines participated in the Competition.

During the competition, the SIMOC group, headed by Executive Director Henry Ong, kept the teacher-coaches busy with a day-long training aimed to improve the teaching of mathematics. Invited representatives from the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Science and Technology – Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) likewise attended mathematics-related seminars conducted by professors from the National Institute of Education (NIE) of Singapore.

DOST-SEI Director Josette Biyo congratulated all the winners and thanked the AMSLI for their efforts in introducing young Filipinos to international math and science competitions.

“Here’s a fresh crop of math champions that we eagerly look forward to welcoming in the science community. At an early age, they have made the country proud. We hope the SIMOC competition ignited their passion and talent for mathematics in as much as it instilled in them the value of collaboration, hard work, and patriotism,” Biyo said.

The awarding ceremony was held on July 8, 2018 at the National University of Singapore Cultural Centre Theatre. Among those who attended the ceremony are AMSLI President Rechilda Villame and Philippine Ambassador to Singapore Joseph Del Mar Yap. – Rappler.com