188 out of 222 passed the Optometrist Licensure Examination last July 2018

Published 11:44 PM, July 25, 2018

This is a press release from PRC.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 188 out of 222 passed the Optometrist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Optometry in Manila this July 2018.

The members of the Board of Optometry are Dr. Bernardita A. Garcia, Chairman; Dr. Irene Christine C. Peliño and Dr. Mario T. Flores, Jr., Members.

The results were released in three (3) working days from the last day of examinations.

From August 1 to August 7, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

Opto0718 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

OPTO0718 by Rappler on Scribd

Opto0718 Pos by Rappler on Scribd

–Rappler.com