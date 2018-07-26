The following is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

More than 250,000 hopefuls are expected to take the Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) on 12 August 2018, Sunday, in various testing centers nationwide, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) reported.

This figure comprises the combined number of examinees of the Professional and Sub-Professional exam levels, who hope to pass the exams and consequently obtain a civil service eligibility which is one of the requirements to qualify for permanent appointment in government service.

The CSC advised examinees that school and room assignments may be generated using the Online Notice of School Assignment (ONSA) on the CSC website at www.csc.gov.ph starting 30 July. They may also inquire with the concerned CSC Regional/Field Office, in case they are unable to access ONSA or generate their school and room assignment.

Testing venues will open as early as 6 a.m. Gates will be closed to examinees at exactly 7:30 a.m. and those that will arrive late will no longer be admitted. Failure to take the examination shall mean forfeiture of examination fee and slot. Thus, examinees are urged to conduct an ocular visit of the school at least one day before the exam to check the exact location, travel route, travel time, availability of parking space, and other relevant information.

The exam will start at 8 a.m. The Professional test will run for 3 hours, 10 minutes, and for 2 hours, 40 minutes for the Sub-Professional test. Visually impaired examinees, as well as the deaf and hard of hearing, will be given an additional one (1) hour to accomplish the test.

Requirements for admission

Examinees must bring an I.D. card, preferably the same one presented during filing of application. If the I.D. card to be presented for admission is different from the one presented during filing of application, the examinee must present any of the following I.D. cards:

Driver’s License / Temporary Driver’s License (LTO O.R. must be presented together with old Driver’s License; O.R. alone is not allowed) / Student Driver’s Permit;

Passport;

PRC License;

SSS I.D.;

GSIS I.D. (UMID);

Voter’s I.D. / Voter’s Certification;

BIR / Taxpayer’s I.D. (ATM type/TIN card type with picture);

PhilHealth I.D. (must have the bearer’s name, clear picture, signature, and PhilHealth Number);

Company / Office I.D.;

School I.D.;

Police Clearance / Police Clearance Certificate (with picture);

Postal I.D.;

Barangay I.D.;

NBI Clearance;

Seaman’s Book;

HDMF Transaction Card;

PWD I.D.;

Solo Parent I.D.;

Senior Citizen’s I.D.;

Alien Certificate of Registration Identity Card (ACR I-CARD); and

CSC Eligibility Card (note: implemented only beginning with the 3 May 2015 CSE-PPT).

Those whose I.D. card does not bear a date of birth must also bring the original of their PSA/LCR issued birth certificate printed on security paper.

The CSC reminded examinees that the No I.D., No Examination rule will be strictly implemented, and that I.D. cards not included in the above list will not be accepted. Moreover, as a last resort, an examinee may present an expired I.D. card, provided that the expiry date falls from 1 January to 11 August 2018.

Aside from I.D. card, examinees must bring black ball pens (pencil/gel pen/sign pen/friction pen/other colors of ball pen are not allowed), the Application Receipt with CSC Official Receipt (if available), and Notice of School Assignment generated thru ONSA (if available). Examinees are allowed to bring water or any preferred beverage (except alcoholic beverage) placed in a clear/transparent container, and/or candies/biscuits, which shall be subject to inspection by the Room Examiner/Proctor.

The CSC stressed that no bags and any other personal stuff shall be allowed. Examinees are prohibited from bringing cellular phones and any other gadgets, including smart phones/watches, pens/eyeglasses with built-in camera, calculators, wristwatches with calculator, books and other forms of printed materials, and all other similar items. Therefore, using any aid, such as these items, in answering the test is strictly prohibited.

Examinees are advised to wear proper attire on examination day. Wearing of sleeveless shirt/blouse, shorts/short pants, and slippers are not allowed.

Scope of exam

The Professional Level has 150 test items in English and Filipino, and includes questions on numerical ability, analytical ability, verbal ability, as well as general information items such as on the Philippine Constitution, Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (Republic Act No. 6713), peace and human rights issues and concepts, and environment management and protection.

The Sub-Professional test has 145 test items in English and Filipino. It has the same scope as the Professional test, except analytical ability, but includes questions on clerical ability.

Passing rate for both exam levels is 80.00. - Rappler.com/Press Release