Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed Social Workers

Published 9:58 AM, August 01, 2018

This is a press release from the PRC.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 2,508 out of 5,020 passed the Social Worker board exam given by the Board for Social Workers in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this July 2018.

The members of the Board for Social Workers who gave the board exam are Lorna C. Gabad, Chairman; Mary Ofelia L. Endaya, Rosetta G. Palma, Fe J. Sinsona and Ely B. Acosta, Members.

The results were released in 3 working days after the last day of exams.

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the July 2018 Social Worker Licensure Examination are the following:

The top performing schools in the July 2018 Social Worker Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

Here is the full list of passers:

July 2018 Social Worker Licensure Examination Result by Rappler on Scribd

From August 3 to August 7, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com