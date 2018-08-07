PRESS RELEASE: Online nominations for The Outstanding Young Men Awards will be accepted until August 31, 2018

Published 9:55 AM, August 07, 2018

This is a press release from the organizers of the TOYM Awards.

Online nominations for The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) Awards are extended to August 31, 2018 and completion of portfolios with all supporting documents and requirements until September 15, 2018.

The 2018 theme "Inspiring Lives Towards Nation-building" was conceptualized to link with the theme of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Philippines in 2018 – "Aspire to Inspire."

TOYM's mission is to award ordinary individuals who do extraordinary service that helps our nation grow and be better. The awardees serve as inspiration to every young Filipino to make a difference in our society, a difference that can change and mold our country, our nation to excellence.

What is TOYM?

The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) Awards is now in its 58th year.

It is a yearly undertaking of the JCI Philippines and co-sponsored by PLDT, Gerry Roxas Foundation and the TOYM Foundation.

Over the years, the TOYM has become an institution, having developed a reputation for its selectiveness of outstanding young active citizens upon whom the award award is conferred. TOYM seeks to give national recognition to young men and women whose selfless dedication to their profession or vocation has resulted in significant contributions to the welfare of their countrymen and our country, as well as to the advancement of their respective fields of endeavor.

The awardees who have become light of the nation, totalling 492 by now, is literally a Philippine "Who's Who" in outstanding achievements in areas such as agricultural science, arts and humanities, banking, business, law, business community development, educational business, government service, political and social sciences, journalism and mass communication, sports, medicine, economics, science, technology and engineering, and other fields of endeavor.

TOYM's objectives

To recognize the outstanding achievement of our nation's young active citizens which have resulted in positive changes in the nation;

To focus public attention and confer national recognition on these contributions and positive changes;

To inspire others, especially the young active citizens with the recognition of these achievements and/or leadership of the TOYM awardees – leaders who have demonstrated vigor and enterprise in tackling the problems of society and offering sustainable solutions; and

To live the JCI values and consider these as a good measure of performance by the awardee.

While other awards give recognition purely to humanitarian work, the TOYM Awards is uniquely given for outstanding leadership and excellence and contributions to humanity.

Nomination process

Download

Download the offline form for an advance copy of the requirements and information needed for your nomination.

Nominate

Once you have the nominee's information, you may now nominate online! Nominations are subject to verification by the TOYM search committee.

Verify

Once verified, you will receive an email alert with further details on how you can move forward with your nomination.

Access & Build

After the verification process, you may access your TOYM account and build your nominee's portfolio.

Who can be nominated

Filipinos who inspire the next generation of unselfish leaders

Modern-day heroes who made unselfish acts for the greater sense of purpose which is to see our country better

Ordinary men and women who made extraordinary contributions to society and united our communities through positive change

Rappler's Patricia Evangelista was one of the 10 recipients of the TOYM Awards in 2015. She was recognized for her contributions to the journalism profession.

The TOYM has recognized more than 400 individuals in the last 5 decades for their achievements in the fields of public service, education, science, and the arts.

For more information, you may visit the TOYM Awards website.

Who are you thinking of nominating this year? – Rappler.com