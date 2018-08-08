2,927 out of 4,230 passed the Pharmacist Licensure Examination

Published 9:21 PM, August 08, 2018

This is a press release from PRC.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,927 out of 4,230 passed the Pharmacist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Pharmacy in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo and Zamboanga this August 2018. The result of examination with respect to one (1) examinee was withheld pending final determination of her liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examination.

The members of the Board of Pharmacy who gave the licensure examination are Ms. Adelina C. Royo, Chairman; Dr. Mildred B. Oliveros and Mr. Anthony Aldrin C. Santiago, Members.

The results were released in three (3) working days after the last day of examination. From August 13 to August 20, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

Phar0818 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

PHAR0818 by Rappler on Scribd

Phar0818 Pos by Rappler on Scribd

