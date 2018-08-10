Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed mining engineers!

Published 6:15 PM, August 10, 2018

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 282 out of 326 passed the Mining Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mining Engineering in Manila, Baguio and Davao this August 2018.

The members of the Board of Mining Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Cornelio Q. Casido, Chairman; Rufino B. Bomasang and Augusto C. Villaluna, Members.

From August 20 to August 24, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees in the said examination as well as the previous ones who have not taken their Oath of Professional will be announced later.

Mine0818 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

- Rappler.com/Press release