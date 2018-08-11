The paper-and-pen test will push through in the rest of the exam venues, says the Civil Service Commission

Published 9:50 PM, August 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced the cancellation of its August 12 Paper-and-Pen Test in Metro Manila.

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, August 11, the CSC said that the civil service exams on Sunday will not push through in the National Capital Region but will proceed as scheduled in all other venues.

The CSC initially canceled the exams in Marikina City only. Due to heavy rains, the water level of Marikina River reached 3rd alarm on Saturday afternoon, prompting forced evacuation among residents.

The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is bringing heavy rains to Metro Manila, Rizal, and other parts of Luzon. Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi), which has already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility, is still enhancing the southwest monsoon. – Rappler.com