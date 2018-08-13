PRESS RELEASE: Prudence Foundation will sponsor two Filipino graduate school aspirants for academic year 2018-2019

Published 5:46 PM, August 13, 2018

This is a press release from Pru Life UK

MANILA, Philippines – In line with its focus on education, Prudence Foundation – the community investment arm of life insurer Pru Life UK’s regional head office, Prudential Corporation Asia – continues its advocacy to nurture and build future leaders by supporting the British government-funded Chevening Scholarship in the Philippines.

The Foundation will sponsor two Filipino graduate school aspirants for academic year 2018-2019, with the goal to develop the country’s promising young professionals in the fields of education and finance journalism. Pru Life UK, through the support of Prudence Foundation, is the first life insurance company in the Philippines to support Chevening scholars.

Marc Fancy, Executive Director of Prudence Foundation, said, “Education is one of the key areas of focus of Prudence Foundation as we recognize the vital role it plays in making communities more resilient and empowering people. Our support for the Chevening Scholarships helps put this commitment to action. Our hope is that these scholars, as subject experts in their chosen fields, will align with Prudence Foundation and Pru Life UK in our advocacy to make the Philippines more financially literate in the future.”

H.E. Daniel Pruce, British Ambassador to the Philippines, expressed his gratitude to Pru Life UK and Prudence Foundation for joining the mission in sending the brightest future leaders from the Philippines to study in the UK.

"Over the last 34 years, many others have been selected for a Chevening Scholarship and have subsequently gone on to become respected leaders across a range of sectors,” he said. “The goal is to send more scholars from the Philippines because we see the role Chevening Scholars and Chevening Alumni play in building bridges between the UK and the Philippines, and it is as important now as it has ever been.”

“We thank Pru Life UK and Prudence Foundation for their contributions, and we look forward to a productive partnership,” he continued.

Since 1997, Prudence Foundation has been a strong patron of the Chevening Scholarships, having supported over 107 students from nine countries in Asia, including Myanmar, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Vietnam. The Foundation covers the tuition fees, stipend, and airfare of the chosen scholars.

Funded by the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Chevening is the British government’s international scholarship program aimed at developing leaders and offers a unique opportunity for future leaders and influencers from all over the world to develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK. – Rappler.com