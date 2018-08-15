PRESS RELEASE: Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed occupational therapists!

Published 3:19 PM, August 15, 2018

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 931 out of 1,379 passed the Physical Therapist Licensure Examination and 209 out of 307 passed the Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in the cities of Manila, Baguio and Cebu this August 2018.

The members of the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy who gave the licensure examinations are Pollyana G. Escano, Chairman; Raul G. Agustin, Bernadette M. Reyes, Delia R. Pabalan and Rolland Lyle D. Duque, Members.

The results were released in three (3) working days from the last day of examinations.

From August 29 to August 31, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

PTOT0818 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Ptot0818 Pos by Rappler on Scribd

- Rappler.com/Press Release