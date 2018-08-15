PRESS RELEASE: Once again Filipinos shine in the 2018 staging of this top-caliber competition participated in by 22 countries

Published 7:02 PM, August 15, 2018

This is a press release from the Asian Math Sci League, Inc.

SEOUL, South Korea – Koreans witnessed Pinoy Power up close when 111 Filipino students brought home 21 gold medals, 41 silvers, 35 bronzes and 14 merit awards during the 2018 World Mathematics Invitational (WMI).

The competition was held in South Korea from July 13 to 17, 2018. The prestigious Yonsei University was the venue of the competition, while the awards ceremony was held at the majestic Grand Peace Hall of Kyung Hee University, and was attended by Consul General Christian De Jesus of the Philippine Embassy in South Korea.

Now on its 6th year, WMI is the first international competition founded by Taiwan and the competition (finals) is held in different countries every year.

WMI founder and executive chairman Tsai Kun Lung said that a total of 1,100 students from 20 countries participated this year. These are South Korea, Bulgaria, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nigeria, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

The competition is open to students in kindergarten up to senior high school. The written paper consists of two parts: a Logical Reasoning Test and an Applications Test, where the following abilities are assessed: Combination Ability, Number Theory Ability, Algebra Ability, Calculation Ability, Geometry Ability and Reasoning Ability. Another feature of the WMI is its Mini Math Creative competition which invites students from all over the world to do a research project regarding math.

This year, Reiona Ckyle Mundala, (Grade 7, Lipa City Science Integrated National High School) won a bronze award and $100 for her WMI Mini Math Creative Video about the Pythagorean Theorem.

Chairman Tsai commended Rechilda Villame, founder and president of Asian MathSci League Inc (AMSLI) for her unwavering efforts in promoting mathematics in the Philippines and for her support to the WMI organization. Being an educator for many years, Villame also serves as the vice-chairman of WMI organizing committee.

Wesley Gavin Palomar (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School - Main Campus) was hailed one of the Stars of the World for being the overall top scorer in his grade level. When asked about the secret to his success, Palomar, a veteran of math competitions said, “I don't train and join math contests for the Gold medals. I train because I love to learn, and I want to be the best I can be at what I love to do. Being in a contest is about further learning, gaining experience, meeting new friends, making memories and improving yourself by being better than before. And for that, consistent hard work is necessary. My advice to other students is to choose what you love to do, focus, work hard and have fun!”

Bronze medallist, Alison Chloe Tan (Grade 12, Ateneo de Manila Senior High School), says that this is her last year to join international math competitions because she will already be in college next year. Having represented the country 6 times in the past, Tan says, “There is so much sacrifice on the part of the student and the parents. Plane fare and accommodation are expensive. I had to miss school for this competition, but not everyone has the opportunity to represent the country. And for me, it has always been a privilege and an honor to carry the Philippine flag, and I always strive to do my best for the Lord.”

Below is a complete list of all the awardees:

GOLD Awardees:

Perez, Harry Gerard (Grade 2, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Tan, Angela Clare Lim (Grade 2, Tarlac Living Faith Academy)

Lomibao, Alexander Peter Benedict (Grade 3, Ateneo de Manila Grade School)

Cruz, Job Judiel (Grade 3, Pasig Catholic College)

Ababon, Iris Lexi Quimson (Grade 4, Colegio San Agustin – Makati)

Felix, Reuben Joseph (Grade 4, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Neria, Nathan Gabriel (Grade 4, Grace Christian College)

Saludo, Kristner Sheyn (Grade 4, San Beda College, Alabang)

Wong, Jayce Preston (Grade 4, Saint Jude Catholic School)

Dalangin, Gadriel Symone (Grade 5, Stonyhurst Southville International

School - Malarayat Campus)

Galamay, Wilmarc Samuel (Grade 6, Diliman Preparatory School)

Kaw, Julianne Ycel (Grade 6, Stonyhurst Southville International

School - Malarayat Campus)

Pak, Mi Jung (Grade 7, Philippine Science High School – Main Campus)

Ilagan, Gerard Elmer (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School – Main Campus)

Narvasa, Jose Oliver (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School – Main Campus)

Palomar, Wesley Gavin (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School – Main Campus)

Dela Cruz, Brian Dominic (Grade 9, Ateneo de Manila Junior High School)

Tansiongkun, Matthew Shawn (Grade 9, Xavier School)

Tropicales, Bert Joseph (Grade 10, Philippine Science High School – Main)

Ko, Lance Adrian (Grade 11, St. Stephen's High School)

Pua, Gabriel Joseph (Grade 11, St. Stephen's High School)

SILVER Awardees:

Mendoza, Aeacus Charles (Grade 2, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Abdao, Djiren Riel (Grade 3, Integrated Montessori Center – Taguig)

Castro, John Benedict (Grade 3, Saint Joseph School – Iloilo)

Jobog, Joaquin Joshua (Grade 3, Integrated Montessori Center –Taguig)

Lee, Jomer Wilson (Grade 3, Stonyhurst Southville International School)

Quinto, Immanuel Gerard (Grade 3, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Silvederio, Maria Alessandra (Grade 3, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Sumogba, Heidrique Jose (Grade 3, Falcon School)

Urrea, Gillienne Nicole (Grade 3, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Aduna, Sofia Brea (Grade 4, Isaac Lopez Integrated School)

Bercilla, Aiden Jomeil (Grade 4, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Kaw, Jom Riley De Silva (Grade 4, Stonyhurst Southville International School –

Malarayat Campus)

Lindogan, Sarah Caitlin (Grade 4, St. Joseph School Iloilo)

Manaig, Gabriel Matthew (Grade 4, Montessori East Tanauan)

Ong, Cody Edward Chu (Grade 4, Ateneo de Iloilo)

Robles, Maru Adrian (Grade 4, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Sobeza, Ma. Marju Jeremiah (Grade 4, Solomon Integrated School de Iloilo)

Suguitan, Lovina Mia Lim (Grade 4, UP Integrated School)

Ang, Riyen Bernice (Grade 6, Chiang Kai Shek College)

Reyes, Isabella Marie (Grade 6, De La Salle University)

Sibal, Renzterton (Grade 6, Lourdes School of Mandaluyong)

Chua, Kaitlynne Maree (Grade 7, Philippine Science High School – Main Campus)

Mosquete, Jerick Adrian (Grade 7, Philippine Science High School – Western Visayas

Campus)

Olpindo, Juan Anton (Grade 7, Pasig Catholic College)

Solatorio, Francis (Grade 7, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Tansiongkun, Marcus Sean (Grade 7, Xavier School)

Yu, Dean Alistair (Grade 7, Makati Hope Christian School)

Alteza, Gabriel (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School – Main Campus)

Ante, Lorenzo Manuel (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School – Main Campus)

Arcadio, Jodi Marcia (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School – Main Campus)

Barte, Gian Miguel (Grade 8, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Co, Arthur Caleb Lim (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School – Central Luzon

Campus)

Lomibao, Isabela Gabrielle (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School – Main Campus)

Macaraig, Francis Raphael (Grade 8, Canossa Academy)

Orpilla, Uriel Nathan (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School – Main Campus)

Torres, Paolo Miguel (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School – Main Campus)

Ty, Josh Angelo (Grade 8, Makati Hope Christian School)

Tan, Audrey Gabrielle (Grade 10, DLSU Integrated High School)

Yapan, Miguel (Grade 10, Makati Science High School)

Esteban, Angelo Philip (Grade 10, City of Mandaluyong Science High School)

Kah, Norwyn Nicholson (Grade 12, De La Salle University)

BRONZE Awardees:

Hubag, Dwayne Patrick Louise (Grade 2, SPED-ISEC Integrated School)

Orense, Frances Joy (Grade 3, Tangway Elementary School)

Varon, Cassidy Emira Feria (Grade 3, Falcon School)

Abgelina, Dana Fancesca (Grade 4, Colegio San Agustin Makati)

Alvarez, Alonzo (Grade 4, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Blanche, Evan Giorel (Grade 4, Dee Hwa Liong Academy)

Tan, Sofia Mikaela (Grade 4, University of the Philippines High School in Iloilo)

Tunguia, Sophia Kirsten (Grade 4, SPED-ISEC Integrated School)

Valaquio, Lanz Francis (Grade 4, SPED-ISEC Integrated School)

Vallestero, Dagsa Jayden Riley (Grade 4, Colegio San Agustin – Makati)

Alferez, Galaena Marla (Grade 5, MSA Whiz Kids Academy)

Andal, Alex Anthony (Grade 6, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Chua, Wynette Kristi (Grade 6, Saint Jude Catholic School)

Lantin, Adrian Joren (Grade 6, Stonyhurst Southville International School –

Malarayat Campus)

Sanico, John Benedict (Grade 6, Ann Arbor Montessori, Binan)

Atienza, Persus (Grade 7, Philippine Science High School – Main Campus)

Mundala, Reiona Ckyle (Grade 7, Lipa City Science Integrated National High School)

Platon, Stephen Karl (Grade 7, Lipa City Integrated National Science High School)

Titular, John Paul (Grade 7, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Atinon, Amery Caleb (Grade 8, Xavier School)

Corto, Christian David (Grade 8, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Cua, Josh Daniel (Grade 8, Makati Hope Christian School)

Metrillo, Brian David (Grade 8, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Roxas, Jethro Asahel (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School – Main Campus)

Villegas, Dominic (Grade 8, Naga City Montessori School)

Ang, Jershon Ainsleigh (Grade 9, Jubilee Christian Academy)

Espiritu, Czhean Klyde (Grade 9, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Macahia, Jon Zedrick (Grade 9, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Riguerra, Kyara Christelle (Grade 9, Malayan High School of Science)

Aguilar, Ivanne Jacob (Grade10, Westfield Science Oriented School)

Avendano, Mariane Desiree (Grade10, School of the Holy Spirit of QC)

Suguitan, Marv Lander (Grade10, UP Integrated School)

Ante, Amiel Manuel (Grade10, Manila Science High School)

Tan, Alison Chloe Lim (Grade11, Ateneo de Manila Senior High School)

Varon, Carissa Elaine (Grade12, Ateneo De Manila Senior High School)

Merit Awardees:

Perez, Eman Ferdinand (Grade 3, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Sing, Michael Craig Garcera (Grade 3, Ateneo de Iloilo)

Safranca, Keziah Ocampo (Grade 4, Montessori East Tanauan)

Lindogan, Cedric William (Grade 6, St. Joseph School Iloilo)

Dimaculangan, Angelo (Grade 7, Lipa City Science Integrated National High School)

Yapan, Michaela (Grade 7, Makati Science High School)

Harder, JM Clel (Grade 8, University of the Philippines High School in Iloilo)

Im, Eunso (Grade 8, Makati Hope Christian School)

Iringan, Ma. Arabella (Grade 8, City of Mandaluyong Science High School)

Zaldivar, Georgette (Grade 8, University of the Philippines High School in Iloilo)

Dee, Eiji Johann (Grade 9, Faith Academy)

Ong, Jeannette Rosaria (Grade 9, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Romero, John Paul (Grade 9, Malayan High School of Science)

So, Sofia Marianne Sia (Grade 9, Grace Christian College)

– Rappler.com