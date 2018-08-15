The deadline for the submission of nominations is extended until September 17, 2018

Published 10:26 PM, August 15, 2018

This is a press release from National Academy of Science and Technology.

The National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines (NAST PHL), the country’s highest advisory and recognition body to the government and the science community on matters related to science and technology, has been actively searching for possible nominees for the 2018 Magsaysay Future Engineers/ Technologists (MFET) Award.



The award aims to recognize outstanding research outputs on engineering and technology at the collegiate level and to encourage young Filipino students to pursue a career in science. Here is the criteria and nomination form for the said award: http://nast.ph/index.php/54-functions/recognition/awards/96-magsaysay-future-engineers-technologists-award



The deadline for the submission of nominations is extended until September 17, 2018. Please submit 10 copies of the nomination documents to the NAST Secretariat Office and e-mail a copy to nast.recognition@gmail.com. –Rappler.com