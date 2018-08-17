(PRESS RELEASE) Distinguished alumni will be honored during the event

Published 2:39 PM, August 17, 2018

This is a press release from UP Alumni Association.

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines Alumni Association (UPAA) will host the U.P. General Alumni Homecoming on Saturday, August 18, at Ang Bahay ng Alumni in UP Diliman, Quezon City to honor Distinguished Alumni Awardees.

The awardees are shining examples of “Mga Haligi ng Lahi” for having best exemplified the national university’s ideals of service, excellence, and leadership.

Dr Ruben L. Villareal, 2018 UPAA Most Distinguished Alumnus, will deliver the response on behalf of the awardees.

The homecoming will likewise feature the Jubilarians – members of Class 1958 (Diamond), Class of 1968 (Golden), Class of 1978 (Ruby), and Class of 1993 (Silver) – who are preparing colorful and entertaining presentations.

Other activities are the annual Alumni Council Meeting and UPAA Chapters Meeting, which will convene on Friday, August 17, at 7:30 am and 1:30 pm, respectively.

All UP alumni, especially Jubilarians, are urged to participate. Homecoming tickets are available from the UPAA office at P1,500 each, which includes dinner and a copy of the 2018 UPAA Yearbook.

For more details, please contact Romy S.A. Carlos, the UPAA Executive Director at mobile: (0921) 285-5332 or UPAA Secretariat: 920-6868, 920-687. You may also email upalumniasso@gmail.com - Rappler.com