The 10 awardees will each receive a cash prize of P1 million, a gold medallion, and a trophy

The Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI), in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd), presented the four teacher-awardees of the 2018 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos in a press conference held last August 9 in Quezon City.

The teacher-awardees are: (1) Mary Jane S. Ramo, Master Teacher II, Tonggo Elementary School (Tudela, Misamis Occidental); (2) Alma S. Janagap Ed.D., Master Teacher II, Pavia National High School (Pavia, Iloilo); (3) Aimee Marie C. Gragasin, Ph.D., Special Science Teacher V, Philippine Science High School-Cagayan Valley Campus (Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya); and (4) Carla B. Dimalanta, Ph.D., Professor X, University of the Philippines Diliman (Quezon City).

Education Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones lauded the Filipino exemplars in the field of teaching and highlighted their vital role in bringing to the ground the various programs and projects of DepEd.

“Congratulations to all those in the teaching profession, most especially the teacher-awardees in this Outstanding Filipinos search. You have been, and will always be, an important partner of DepEd in inculcating knowledge and values in our learners,” Briones stated.

Joining them are three soldiers and three police officers. . They will also be conferred the title “Metrobank Foundation Fellows in Public Service." As fellows, they will be given the opportunity to share their best practices through the conduct of public lectures across the country.

“Their stories of triumph and resilience inspire us, as individuals and as a community, to strengthen our commitment to building a better future for our nation. It is our privilege to let their light shine so that many more may benefit from their example,” MBFI President Aniceto Sobrepeña stated.

Moreover, the Secretary expressed gratitude to MBFI for taking this initiative in acknowledging exemplary efforts of teachers, as well as the soldiers and police officers.

The awardees underwent a rigorous selection process and were selected from hundreds of nominations. Board of Assessors, composed of members from the government, academe, military, and media sectors, pre-determined the semi-finalists through document review. The accomplishments of the semi-finalists were field-validated by third-party organizations, the Philippine Social Science Council (PSSC) and the National Defense College of the Philippines (NDCP). The field validation (with an additional panel interview and demonstration teaching for teacher-semi finalists) determined 19 finalists whose work has inspired and influenced their peers, as well as the larger community with a lasting positive impact.

The 19 finalists were then interviewed by a multi-sectoral Final Board of Judges chaired by Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara and co-chaired by Supreme Court of the Philippines Associate Justice Noel Tijam. The other members include: Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra; Makati City Mayor Mar-Len Abigail Binay-Campos; De La Salle Philippines President Br. Armin Luistro; Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) Chairman Manuel Pangilinan; Rockwell Land Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Nestor Padilla; and veteran journalist Ma. Teresa Vitug.

Joining the ranks of 655 outstanding public servants recognized by MBFI since 1985, the awardees will be honored during the formal conferment ceremonies on September 7, 2018 at the Metrobank Plaza, Makati City as part of Metrobank’s 56thanniversary celebration. - Rappler.com/Press release