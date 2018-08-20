PRESS RELEASE: 455 out of 950 passed the Veterinarian Licensure Examination administered this August 2018

Published 7:34 PM, August 20, 2018

This is a press release from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission announced on Monday, August 20, that 455 out of 950 passed the Veterinarian Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Veterinary Medicine in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao and Tuguegarao this August 2018.

The members of the Board of Veterinary Medicine who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Ma. Elizabeth D. Callanta, Chairman; Dr. Mariano LL. Jovellanos and Dr. Maximino M. Montenegro, Members.

The results were released in one day from the last day of examination.

The top performing school in the August 2018 Veterinarian Licensure Examination

as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the August 2018 Veterinarian Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

From August 24 to August 28, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in

the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com

