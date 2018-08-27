Rappler regional correspondent Natashya Gutierrez will discuss coverage issues with Nestor Burgos (Inquirer), Gerg Cahiles (CNN Philippines), Jeff Canoy (ABS-CBN News), Camille Diola (Philstar.com), and Karol Ilagan (PCIJ) on August 30

MANILA, Philippines – Six journalists from television, print and online news organizations will discuss in the 2018 Jaime V. Ongpin Seminar their coverage of a number of issues of national concern in the past year.

This departure from past practice of discussing one major theme was compelled by the many issues and problems that occupied the nation in the past year. The discussion will take up coverage of the Marawi siege and its aftermath, state-sponsored propaganda, China’s occupation of the West Philippine Sea, and the shut-down of the island resort of Boracay.

The Center for Media Freedom & Responsibility (CMFR) established the Jaime V. Ongpin Journalism Seminar to recognize journalists who have distinguished themselves with quality work.

Now on its 29th year, it will be held on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at the SGV Hall of the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) Conference Center in Legaspi Village, Makati City, starting promptly at 9:30 a.m.

The annual event is also a memorial for the late Jaime V. Ongpin’s work as a press freedom advocate during the Marcos regime in the early eighties. CMFR’s flagship programs include press freedom protection and the promotion of media ethics.

Selected by senior journalists who serve on CMFR’s Board of Trustees, the panelists this year are:

Nestor Burgos Jr.

Philippine Daily Inquirer

Gerg Cahiles

CNN Philippines

Jeff Canoy

ABS-CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs

Camille Diola

Philstar.com

Natashya Gutierrez

Rappler

Karol Ilagan

Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

The panel discussion will be followed by the presentation of this year’s Marshall McLuhan Fellow.

The Embassy of Canada in the Philippines, together with SunLife Financial Inc., sponsors the fellowship named after the Canadian communication theoretician. The Embassy also supports the awardee’s familiarization and lecture tour of Canadian media and academic institutions, and later, his or her lecture tour of selected Philippine universities. – Rappler.com