851 out of 1,502 passed the Agricultural and Biosystems Engineer Licensure Examination

Published 6:14 PM, August 28, 2018

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Tuesday, August 28, that 851 out of 1,502 passed the Agricultural and Biosystems Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi and Tuguegarao.

The members of the Board for Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering who adniminstered the licensure examination were Engr. Ariodear C. Rico and Engr. Juana T. Tapel.

The top performing school in the August 2018 Agricultural and Biosystems Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the August 2018 Agricultural and Biosystems Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

Here's the full list of passers:

Agrie818 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

The results were released in two working days from the last day of examination.

From September 6 to September 10, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

Notice of admission (for identification only);

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag); and

2 sets of documentary stamps; and

1 piece short brown envelope.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER. – Rappler.com