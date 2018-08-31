Press release: Proceeds from the fun run will go to the families of fallen government workers

Published 2:27 PM, August 31, 2018

The following is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

Around 15,000 runners will join the annual R.A.C.E. to Serve Fun Run to be held September 2, Sunday, at the Quirino Grandstand, Manila, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced.

The participants will not only vie for the top spot in the 3K, 5K, and 10K categories; they will also run for the benefit of public servants who died in the line of duty. Proceeds from the fun run will go to the families of these fallen government workers in the form of one-time financial assistance and scholarship opportunities, as part of the CSC’s Pamanang Lingkod Bayani program.

Guide to Runners

Warm-up will start at 4 a.m., while gun start is at 5 a.m.

Restrooms, first aid stations, and water stations will be available onsite. Runners are advised to bring their own water containers.

Small bags may be deposited at the baggage area beside the grandstand. It will be open from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. only, and any unclaimed baggage after 7 a.m. may be claimed at CSC NCR located at 25 Kaliraya Street, Doña Josefa, Quezon City.

Participants are advised to park only at the designated parking areas along Roxas Boulevard Service Road from T.M. Kalaw Street to P. Ocampo Street (except buses), the westbound lane of T.M. Kalaw Street from Ma. Orosa Street to Roxas Boulevard, and the northbound lane of Bonifacio Drive from 25th Street to Anda Circle. Vehicles parked outside the designated parking areas will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Vehicles will not be allowed to enter the Quirino Grandstand Complex (southbound) and Roxas Boulevard from 3:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Katigbak Parkway may only be used as a drop-off point.

Traffic Advisory

Road closure will be implemented from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., which will include the stretch of Roxas Boulevard southbound lane from P. Burgos to EDSA, and the northbound lane from Vito Cruz to P. Burgos.

Thus, motorists should be guided by the following re-routing measures:

All vehicles coming from Bonifacio Drive that will utilize the southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard shall turn left at P. Burgos Avenue to point of destination.

All vehicles coming from Jones, MacArthur, and Quezon Bridges that will utilize the southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard shall go straight to Taft Avenue to point of destination.

All vehicles traversing the westbound lane of P. Burgos Avenue shall turn right at Bonifacio Drive or make a U-turn going to the eastbound lane of P. Burgos Avenue to point of destination.

All vehicles traversing the westbound lane of T.M. Kalaw Street going to Roxas Boulevard shall turn left at M.H. Del Pilar Street to point of destination.

All vehicles traversing the westbound lane of UN Avenue going to Roxas Boulevard shall turn left at M.H. Del Pilar Street or utilize Roxas Boulevard Service Road to point of destination.

All vehicles traversing the westbound lane of President Quirino Avenue that will utilize the southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard shall turn left at Adriatico Street, turn right at Vito Cruz Street, then turn left at F.B. Harrison Street, to point of destination.

Civil Service Anniversary

The R.A.C.E. to Serve Fun Run is part of the celebration of the 118th Philippine Civil Service Anniversary (PCSA) this September. The annual PCSA seeks to commemorate the birth of the Philippine civil service system in 1900, as well as to celebrate the contributions and hard work of state workers nationwide.

This year’s theme, “Lingkod Bayani: Maka-Diyos, Makatao, Makabayan”, aims to remind civil servants of their role in exemplifying love of God and country, building a citizen-centric government, and promoting malasakit in public service for their number one client—the Filipino people.

Next activities for the 118th PCSA are the Government Choral Competition slated on September 18 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines, a job fair for aspiring government workers on September 27-28 at selected venues nationwide, and the Awards Rites for the 2018 Search for Outstanding Government Workers in Malacañang. The CSC also prepared special treats and discounts for government workers for the whole month of September.

Complete details and updates are available at www.csc.gov.ph/pcsa2018. - Rappler.com/Press release