Call for papers: 6th International Research Forum on the Philippines
This is a press release from the Filipino - Australian Student Council of Victoria Inc.
MELBOURNE, Australia – The Filipino-Australian Student Council of Victoria (FASTCO), together with La Trobe University’s Philippine Australia Studies Centre (PASC) and Philippine Studies Network in Australia (PINAS), will be holding the 6th International Research Forum on the Philippines (IRFP) on November 26 to 27 at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia.
This year’s theme is “Becoming Filipino.” The conference will examine how the complexities of the 21st century interact with the development of Filipino identity and the Filipino nation, and how to make sense of such realities as a nation entangled with the affairs of the region and the world.
Submissions may fall under broad themes such as, but not limited to, the following:
- Migrant identities and diasporic experiences
- Political agency, human rights and citizenship
- Educational policy and pedagogical subjectivity
- Creative labour and artistic mediations
- Communicative practices and mediatization
- Sustainability, ecological consciousness and resilience
- Innovation, development, and the stakeholders
- Religious agency and spiritual consciousness
- Ethnic and regional identities
- Socioeconomic stratification, class identities and solidarities
- Sexual(ized) identities and gendering
The IRFP is FASTCO’s flagship academic program that aims to encourage Philippine studies in Australia and collaboration among research scholars. The forum invites students, scholars, professionals, and individuals to take part by submitting papers that reconsider totalistic perspectives about Filipino life and discuss interconnected issues on contemporary Philippines.
Deadline for submissions is at 5 pm on September 15 (AEDT). Interested participants must complete the submission online through http://bit.ly/IRFP2018cfp and provide a title, 250-word abstract, 5 keywords, and justification of the abstract’s coherence with the conference theme. The abstract should concisely describe the rationale of the study, research questions, methodology, and findings or preliminary conclusion.
Selected participants will be notified of their acceptance to the forum at least a week after the submission of their abstract.
For more information, visit the official Facebook page of FASTCO (www.fb.com/fastcoVic) or contact the forum co-chairs, Charles Irvin Siriban and Neslie Carol Tan, at official@fastcovic.org with the subject "IRFP 2018". – Rappler.com