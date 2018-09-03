PRESS RELEASE: The 6th International Research Forum on the Philippines is on November 26 to 27 at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia

Published 9:07 AM, September 03, 2018

This is a press release from the Filipino - Australian Student Council of Victoria Inc.

MELBOURNE, Australia – The Filipino-Australian Student Council of Victoria (FASTCO), together with La Trobe University’s Philippine Australia Studies Centre (PASC) and Philippine Studies Network in Australia (PINAS), will be holding the 6th International Research Forum on the Philippines (IRFP) on November 26 to 27 at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia.

This year’s theme is “Becoming Filipino.” The conference will examine how the complexities of the 21st century interact with the development of Filipino identity and the Filipino nation, and how to make sense of such realities as a nation entangled with the affairs of the region and the world.

Submissions may fall under broad themes such as, but not limited to, the following:

Migrant identities and diasporic experiences

Political agency, human rights and citizenship

Educational policy and pedagogical subjectivity

Creative labour and artistic mediations

Communicative practices and mediatization

Sustainability, ecological consciousness and resilience

Innovation, development, and the stakeholders

Religious agency and spiritual consciousness

Ethnic and regional identities

Socioeconomic stratification, class identities and solidarities

Sexual(ized) identities and gendering

The IRFP is FASTCO’s flagship academic program that aims to encourage Philippine studies in Australia and collaboration among research scholars. The forum invites students, scholars, professionals, and individuals to take part by submitting papers that reconsider totalistic perspectives about Filipino life and discuss interconnected issues on contemporary Philippines.

Deadline for submissions is at 5 pm on September 15 (AEDT). Interested participants must complete the submission online through http://bit.ly/IRFP2018cfp and provide a title, 250-word abstract, 5 keywords, and justification of the abstract’s coherence with the conference theme. The abstract should concisely describe the rationale of the study, research questions, methodology, and findings or preliminary conclusion.

Selected participants will be notified of their acceptance to the forum at least a week after the submission of their abstract.

For more information, visit the official Facebook page of FASTCO (www.fb.com/fastcoVic) or contact the forum co-chairs, Charles Irvin Siriban and Neslie Carol Tan, at official@fastcovic.org with the subject "IRFP 2018". – Rappler.com