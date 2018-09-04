All messages sent to the Department of Social Welfare and Development's old text hotlines will no longer be received

Published 6:53 PM, September 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced on Tuesday, September 4 that the public should notify the department of all its concerns to a new hotline: 0918-912-2813.

The DSWD said the new hotline was created with the change in mobile service providers. As such, the following DSWD text hotlines will no longer be active:

0917-890-2327

0917-890-3456

All messages sent to these numbers will no longer be received by the DSWD.

Aside from the new hotline number, individuals may also send feedback and concerns to over email to the following address: inquiry@dswd.gov.ph.

A third option is to reach the agency through the DSWD Disaster Response Management Bureau’s (DRMB) e-Reklamo website or via email through ereklamo@dswd.gov.ph.

The DSWD said it would inform the public of additional hotline numbers once available. – Rappler.com