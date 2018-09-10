740 out of 1,018 passed the September 2018 Respiratory Therapist Licensure Examination

This is an official announcement from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Monday, September 10, that 740 out of 1,018 passed the Respiratory Therapist Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Respiratory Therapy in Manila, Baguio, Davao and Zamboanga this September 2018.

The members of the Board of Respiratory Therapy who gave the licensure examination are Julita V. Toledo, Chairman; Senen O. Teope and Jesus M. Espinas, Members.

The results were released in two working days after the last day of examination.

The top performing schools in the September 2018 Respiratory Therapist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the September 2018 Respiratory Therapist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

From September 20 to September 24, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

RESULTS: Special Professional Licensure Examination for Respiratory Therapist

The PRC also announced that 102 out of 167 passed the Respiratory Therapist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Respiratory Therapy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Qatar; Kuwait and in Oman last August 2018.

The members of the Board of Respiratory Therapy who gave the licensure examination are Julita V. Toledo, Chairman; Senen O. Teope and Jesus M. Espinas, Members.

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the August 2018 Respiratory Therapist Licensure Examination (SPLE) are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

