Published 5:33 PM, September 17, 2018

This is an announcement from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Monday, September 17 that 1,048 out of 1,776 passed the Forester Licensure Examination administered by the Board for Foresters in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this September 2018.

The members of the Board for Foresters who gave the licensure examination are Neria A. Andin, Chairman; Jose A. Lorenzo and Gerardo T. Cabreros, Members.

The results were released in three (3) working days after the last day of examination.

The top performing school in the September 2018 Forester Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010 is:

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the September 2018 Forester Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Fore0918 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Starting September 26, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com