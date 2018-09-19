PRESS RELEASE: 554 out of 1,568 passed the nurse licensure examination

Published 5:54 PM, September 19, 2018

This is a press release from PRC.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 554 out of 1,568 passed the Nurse Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Bahrain; Qatar; Kuwait; Oman and in Singapore last August 2018.

The Board of Nursing is composed of Glenda S. Arquiza, Chairman; Gloria B. Arcos, Carmelita C. Divinagracia, Carfredda P. Dumlao, Florence C. Cawaon and

Cora A. Anonuevo, Members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

–Rappler.com