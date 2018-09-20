PRESS RELEASE: The UST Center for Creative Writing and Literary Studies launches 3 books in an event titled 'Lumugar Ka! Ang Lokasyon sa Pagsasalin, Talambuhay, at Kritisismo' on October 2

This is a press release from the UST Center for Creative Writing and Literary Studies.

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Center for Creative Writing and Literary Studies (UST CCWLS), in cooperation with the UST Publishing House (USTPH), the UST Department of Literature, and the UST Literary Society, will be launching 3 books in an event titled “Lumugar Ka! Ang Lokasyon sa Pagsasalin, Talambuhay, at Kritisismo” on October 2, 4:00-6:00 PM, Tuesday, at the TARC Auditorium, G/F Thomas Aquinas Research Center, University of Santo Tomas, España Blvd., Sampaloc, Manila.

The event will feature three of the Center’s Resident Fellows and their latest books: Ralph Semino Galán’s “Sa Mga Pagitan ng Buhay at Iba pang Pagtutulay,” Chuckberry J. Pascual’s “Ang Tagalabas sa Panitikan,” and Joselito D. Delos Reyes’s “Finding Teo: Tula at Talambuhay.” All three books are published by the UST Publishing House.

Galán is the Assistant Director of the UST CCWLS. He is an Associate Professor of Literature, the Humanities and Creative Writing in the UST Faculty of Arts and Letters and the UST Graduate School. His poems in English and Filipino have won national prizes, and his works, both creative and critical, have been published in numerous national and international anthologies and literary journals.

His first book titled “The Southern Cross and Other Poems” was published by the NCCA in 2005 as part of its UBOD New Authors Series. His second and third books, “Discernments: Literary Essays, Cultural Critiques and Book Reviews” and “From the Major Arcana (Poems),” were published by the UST Publishing House in 2013 and 2014.

Delos Reyes is Chair of the UST Department of Literature. He teaches Literature, Creative Writing and Popular Culture in the UST Faculty of Arts and Letters and the UST College of Education. He has published two collections of poetry titled “Ang Lungsod Namin at Iba Pang Mga Tula” (2005, NCCA UBOD New Authors Series) and “Paubaya” (2014, USTPH), the highly popular nonfiction books “Istatus Nation” and “Titser Pangalawakan” (2014 and 2015, Visprint Publishing), and the short story collection, “Troya:12 Kuwento” (2016, Visprint).

He has won several awards from the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (Makata ng Taon), the National Book Development Board, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the Maningning Miclat Awards for Poetry, the Gawad San Lorenzo (UST), and the Gawad San Alberto (UST). He writes popular culture opinion for Rappler Thought Leaders.

Pascual is the Coordinator of the newly established B.A. Creative Writing program of the UST Faculty of Arts and Letters. He teaches Literature, Creative Writing and the Humanities in the UST Faculty of Arts and Letters and the UST Graduate School.

He is the author of the short story collections “Hindi Barbra ang Ngalan Ko” (2011, independently published), “5ex” (Youth and Beauty Brigade, 2012), “Kumpisal: Mga Kuwento” (2015, USTPH), and “Ang Nawawala” (Visprint, 2017), and the book of criticism “Pagpasok sa Eksena: Ang Sinehan sa Panitikan at Pag-aaral ng Piling Sinehan sa Recto” (2016, UP Press). He is 2016 Gawad San Alberto winner for Best Creative Work.

The event is open to all students, creative writers, and literary enthusiasts. Contact Ms. Anna Nicolas at 406-1611 local 8281 for seat reservations. – Rappler.com