Published 4:42 PM, September 21, 2018

Rappler is a partner of the Philippine Aerial Cup 2018. This is a press release.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Aerial Cup 2018 will be an exciting and meaningful undertaking for the pole and aerial arts community to witness the creativity, artistry, and unity of aerial arts enthusiasts from all over the world.

The event, that is organized by the Beast House Pole and Aerial Dance Studio, on Saturday, October 13 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium in RCBC Plaza, Makati will showcase the talents of foreign and Filipino athletes.

The competition, that used to be exclusive for pole performances, intensifies as last year's Philippine Pole Cup evolves to Philippine Aerial Cup (PAC) in 2018 to include Aerial Art categories.

The Aerial Silk, Aerial Hoops, Aerial duo and Pole Masters categories will have over 80 competitors from the Philippines and other countries like Russia, China, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan. The judges, likewise, are professional performers from different countries.

Philippine Aerial Cup 2018 aims to unite Pole and Aerial community globally and promote it as a form of art and fitness. Expect a night full of amazing and breath-taking live performances from the competitors and judges. –Rappler.com/with Beast House Pole and Aerial Dance Studio

Tickets are sold at the Beast House House Pole and Aerial Dance Studio. You can visit them on the 2nd floor of Pioneer Centre, Barangay Kapitolyo in Pasig City or send them a message on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.