PRESS RELEASE: 466 out of 951 passed the Librarian Licensure Examination

Published 12:04 AM, September 22, 2018

This is a press release from Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 466 out of 951 passed the Librarian Licensure Examination given by the Board for Librarians in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Tacloban and Tuguegarao this September 2018.

The members of the Board for Librarians who gave the licensure examination are Yolanda C. Granda, Chairman and Lourdes T. David, Member.

The results were released in two (2) working days after the last day of examination.

From October 4 to October 5, 2018, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

Lib0918 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

NURS0818 (SPLE) by Rappler on Scribd

Lib0918 Pos by Rappler on Scribd

–Rappler.com