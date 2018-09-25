PRESS RELEASE: The Government Job Fair will be held September 26-27, 2018 at SM City North EDSA Skydome, Quezon City

Published 4:15 PM, September 25, 2018

This is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

MANILA, Philippines – More than 7,000 vacancies await hundreds of jobseekers at the government job fair to be held September 26-27, 2018 at SM City North EDSA Skydome, Quezon City.

19 agencies will conduct initial screening of applications for various positions, including 3,000 Fire Officer I, 2,000 Jail Officer I, and 777 Revenue Officer I positions from the Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, and the Bureau of Internal Revenue, respectively, for deployment to various areas nationwide.

Jointly organized by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) Examination, Recruitment and Placement Office and the CSC National Capital Region, the Government Job Fair is one of the activities lined up in celebration of the 118th Philippine Civil Service Anniversary (PCSA) in September. It aims to help highly qualified civil service eligibles to land a job, and to encourage talented jobseekers to serve the public. – Rappler.com