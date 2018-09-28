PRESS RELEASE. Other AboitizPower units up north have been similarly busy, specifically in areas without electricity following Typhoon Ompong’s onslaught there.

Published 5:33 PM, September 28, 2018

This is a press release from Aboitiz Foundation.

MANILA, Philippines - A total of 750 families from Naga City, Cebu received the much-needed immediate assistance from the Aboitiz Group following the fatal landslide that killed over 60 people recently. Several were also injured, and many more are still missing.

“Kaibigan” team members from Visayan Electric Co., Inc. (VECO), the country’s second-largest privately-owned distribution utility, together with Aboitiz Foundation assembled and distributed 750 food packs and 750 hygiene kits. Meanwhile, team members from Therma Visayas Power, Inc. assembled and distributed 750 rice packs.

“We are deeply saddened by the disaster that has affected the people of Naga City, Cebu. We are one with the victims and survivors of this tragic incident. Through our business units, we will continue to work closely in whatever way we can to help Naga City recover and get back on its feet,” Maribeth L. Marasigan, Aboitiz Foundation First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said.

Typhoon Ompong

Other AboitizPower units up north have been similarly busy, specifically in areas without electricity following Typhoon Ompong’s onslaught there.

A 28-person contingent from VECO, Davao Light, Subic EnerZone, and San Fernando Electric Light & Power Co. (SFELAPCO) has committed to work for 14 days in Tuguegarao City to help restore power in the city and surrounding areas. The contingent will work with Cagayan Electric Cooperative 1 for this effort.

Earlier, the Aboitiz Group had mobilized its team members from Hedcor Benguet and SN Aboitiz Power to provide 3,472 food packs and hygiene kits to affected communities in Benguet and Ifugao. - Rappler.com