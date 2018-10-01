PRESS RELEASE: Classes will be held every Saturdays and some weekdays at the Asian Institute of Management in Makati and at the Clock-In Co-Working Space in Bonifacio High Street

Published 6:23 PM, October 01, 2018

This is a press release from the Asian Institute of Management

MANILA, Philippines – The Asian Institute of Management (AIM) and Bonifacio Global City (BGC) is holding its 2nd Innovation Fellowship Program from October 24 to November 26.

The partnership aims to build an ecosystem of innovators, which will serve as a platform to enable companies, entrepreneurs, and communities alike to respond quickly to environmental changes and to exercise collaboration to deliver greater impact and solutions.

In the Fellowship Program, driven individuals will undergo a transformational journey hinged on Formal, Social, and Experiential Learning, mentored by professors from AIM and subject matter experts from BGC. BGC will also provide live innovation cases for students, where they can take on challenges and see opportunities for growth and development.

Classes will be held every Saturdays and some weekdays at AIM in Makati and at the Clock-In Co-Working Space in Bonifacio High Street.

Interested parties are encouraged to apply for the program and ask questions by sending an email to the AIM x BGC Innovation Team – jsantos@aim.edu. The full program fee is at PHP 80,000.

From the pool of applicants, AIM and BGC will be choosing a limited number of Innovation Scholars who will be entitled to a subsidized fee of PHP 60,000.

For a squad (group of 5) application, each will be given a discounted program fee of P60,000. Installment schemes are also available.

Upon completion of the program, students will earn a Certificate of Complex Problem Solving and become part of the AIM Alumni Network. – Rappler.com