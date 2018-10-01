PRESS RELEASE: Twelve UP College of Mass Communication alumni will receive 'Glory' trophies for the excellence and impact of their work in various mass communication fields

Published 11:17 PM, October 01, 2018

This is a press release from the UP College of Mass Communication

MANILA, Philippines – Former students of the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication (UPCMC) will gather for their 53rd alumni homecoming on Saturday, October 6. The event features the 2nd Glory Awards for outstanding alumni and a musical show. The festivities will start 4 p.m. at Bahay ng Alumni in the UP Diliman campus.

This year’s highlights include a musical tribute to the late film and TV director Maryo de los Reyes—a beloved professor and two-term alumni association president—featuring singer-actress Isabelle de Leon, new heartthrob Ruru Madrid, balladeer Steven Paysu, and a rare performance by UP Masscom alumnus Raymond Lauchengco. His fellow alumni Pia Guanio, Ramon Bautista and Willy Inong (a.k.a. Hillbilly Willy) will co-emcee the homecoming show presented by FrontRow and Ibarra Manila with TAPE Inc., Smart Communications and Maynilad as co-sponsors. Tickets are at P700 to cover the dinner-show, alumni membership fee, lootbag and a raffle entry for a chance to win Ibarra Manila classic watches, Seaoil gift certificates, Avida Land and Sari Monde Food Corporation giveaways, among other prizes.

Twelve alumni will receive “Glory” trophies for the excellence and impact of their work in various mass communication fields. The Glory also enshrines the legacy of Gloria D. Feliciano, the first dean of what was formerly the UP Institute of Mass Communication when it was founded in 1965.

In his congratulatory message, UP president Danilo Concepcion described UPCMC as “the country’s premier institution for the development of a Philippine mass media that is socially responsible, critical, vigilant, transformative, free and independent.”

Alumni association president Malou Choa-Fagar said the Glory awards “recall our roots as scholars of the people who are expected to serve and excel with selflessness and honor. By shining the spotlight on our alumni achievers, we hope to share their inspiring lessons with today’s mass communication students and graduates.”