Published 3:47 PM, October 05, 2018

The following is a press release from the Department of Education.

The Fortune Life Insurance Co. Inc., in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) and Marylindbert International, recognized the unwavering efforts of teachers and education leaders through the Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua Gintong Parangal Para sa Edukasyon (Guro at Pamumuno) last September 12 at the DepEd Central Office in Pasig City.

The recognition aimed to honor the exemplary deeds of educators; propagate the value of hard work, discipline and dedication, and effective educational leadership and excellence in the teaching profession.

In the Guro category, the awardees are teachers, principals, and supervisors who manifested profound commitment and dedication to service in line with the “Values of Hard Work and Discipline” Advocacy of Fortune Life and its partners.

The awardees for the Guro category are Sarah Handang (Supervisor, Division of Zamboanga City); Dr. Rene Rose Labasan (Master Teacher II, San Juan Elementary School, Nueva Vizcaya); Dominic Ocampo (Master Teacher II – Alternative Learning System (ALS), Benito R. Villar Memorial School, Oriental Mindoro); Darwin Tadifa (Master Teacher II – ALS, Tubungan Central Elementary School, Iloilo); and Cesar Valondo (Principal IV, Fortunato F. Halili National Agricultural School, Bulacan).

Jerry Cruz (Supervisor, Division of Bulacan); Ednalyn Fajardo (Teacher – ALS Coordinator, Pulungmasle Elementary School, Pampanga); and Jinabelle Prieto (Master Teacher II, Francisco Benitez Elementary School, Manila) also received recognitions as the honorable mentions in the said category.

Awardees in the Pamumuno category are Schools Division Superintendents (SDS), Assistant Schools Division Superintendents (ASDS) and Division Administrative Officers who showed exemplary efforts in the area of positive leadership, hard work, and discipline.

These are Dr. Denizon Domingo (OIC-SDS, Division of Tuguegarao City); Dr. Evangeline Ladines (SDS, Division of Pasay City); Dr. Joel Lopez (SDS, Division of Laoag City); Dr. Orlando Manuel (OIC-SDS, Division of Quirino); and Dr. Cecilia Valderama (OIC-SDS, Bulacan).

The awardees received cash prize, trophy, and national certificate of recognition.

DepEd Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones congratulated all the awardees and underscored their vital contributions in ensuring the delivery of quality, accessible, relevant, and liberating education for all.

The Secretary also conveyed her gratitude to the officials and representatives of Fortune Life and Marylindbert for acknowledging the selfless commitments of teachers and education leaders in raising lifelong learners through these awards. - Rappler.com/Press release